Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 815: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated July 02, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


After a gap of nine months of signing MoU, Tata Steel (TATA) and ThyssenKrupp AG finally entered into a definitive agreement to form a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) for merger of their European steel operations. The conditions of agreement remained unchanged except increase in ThyssenKrupp’s economic interest to 55% in case of IPO. The decision on timing of JV’s IPO would also rest exclusively with ThyssenKrupp. The JV would make combined entity the 2nd largest Flat steel producer in Europe with deliveries/revenue/EBITDA of 21mn tonnes/€17bn/€1.7bn (based on last four trailing quarters). It will have debt of €6.5bn that includes a) senior debt of €2.5bn carved out of Tata steel Europe (TSE) and b) €4bn of unfunded pension and other legacy liabilities of ThyssenKrupp. JV expects synergies of €400‐500mn/year, realisable in full from third year of JV formation. Management expects to close the transaction by Q4FY19.


Outlook


We reiterate that JV is structurally positive for TATA given the strong asset base with margins upwards of US$90/t (at par with ArcelorMittal), effective reduction in Net debt/EBITDA of  European operations by ~40% to 5.8x and improved gearing. Led by strong outlook on Indian operations and attractive JV, we maintain BUY with a TP of Rs815.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Steel

