App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 800: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated Se[ptember 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Tata Steel


We see Usha Martin (UML) steel business acquisition as a smart move given the attractive discount of 30% to greenfield cost for a well-integrated asset providing product diversification and synergy benefits. We see that Net Debt/EBITDA for consolidated operations including both Bhushan (BSL) and UML (excl. European business which is getting shifted to JV) is likely to remain in a comfortable zone of 3.1x in FY20E (vs 2.9x at FY18 end) led by strong cash flows of domestic business given the favorable steel cycle and low cost metrics. We expect TSL to abandon any further inorganic acquisition efforts in medium term given its five year goal of doubling capacity in India is well within reach now.


Outlook


Upgrade to Buy with a SOTP based TP of Rs 800 as we expect both Bhushan steel and Usha Martin acquisitions to be value accretive in medium term.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Tata Steel

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.