Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TATA) reported Q3FY19 earnings in line with our estimates. Adjusted for forex loss, domestic operations reported EBITDA/t in line with our estimate at Rs16,400/t (PLe:Rs16,240/t). TSE delivered EBITDA/t of US$57/t (PLe:US$40) on the back of better spreads and higher income from carbon credit sale. TATA Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel) continue to deliver strong performance with EBITDA/t of Rs11,000/t (PLe:Rs10,950).

Outlook

We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs780, EV/EBITDA 6x FY20e.

