Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel (TATA) reported Q3FY19 earnings in line with our estimates. Adjusted for forex loss, domestic operations reported EBITDA/t in line with our estimate at Rs16,400/t (PLe:Rs16,240/t). TSE delivered EBITDA/t of US$57/t (PLe:US$40) on the back of better spreads and higher income from carbon credit sale. TATA Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel) continue to deliver strong performance with EBITDA/t of Rs11,000/t (PLe:Rs10,950).


Outlook


We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs780, EV/EBITDA 6x FY20e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Tata Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.