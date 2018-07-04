Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TSL) and ThyssenKrupp AG have signed a definitive agreement to combine their European steel businesses in a 50:50 joint venture to be named ThyssenKrupp Tata Steel BV headquartered at Amsterdam, Netherlands. While the definitive agreement largely remained in line with the MoU signed in September 2017, the only tweak is with regard to higher economic interest in ratio of 55:45 favouring ThyssenKrupp at the time of initial public offering (IPO). The completion of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.

Outlook

We value the stock on an SOTP basis and maintain our target price of Rs 700. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

