App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated July 02, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel (TSL) and ThyssenKrupp AG have signed a definitive agreement to combine their European steel businesses in a 50:50 joint venture to be named ThyssenKrupp Tata Steel BV headquartered at Amsterdam, Netherlands. While the definitive agreement largely remained in line with the MoU signed in September 2017, the only tweak is with regard to higher economic interest in ratio of 55:45 favouring ThyssenKrupp at the time of initial public offering (IPO). The completion of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.

Outlook
We value the stock on an SOTP basis and maintain our target price of Rs 700. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Steel

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.