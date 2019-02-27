App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel reported a steady Q3FY19 performance. Indian operations reported sales volume of 3.0 million tonnes (MT) (down 10% YoY, 7% QoQ), lower than our estimate of 3.3 MT. European operations reported steel sales of 2.3 MT (down 4% YoY, flattish QoQ) in line with our estimate of 2.3 MT. Bhushan Steel reported sales volume of 0.92 MT. The consolidated topline came in at Rs 41220 crore (up 23% YoY, down 5% QoQ, in line with our estimate: Rs 41731.7 crore) The consolidated reported EBITDA came in at Rs 6723 crore. For the consolidated operations during the quarter there was forex mark to market loss to the tune of ~Rs 500 crore. Hence, adjusted consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 7225 crore (our estimate: Rs 7253.2 crore) Standalone reported EBITDA came in at Rs 4549 crore. For standalone operations, during the quarter there was forex mark to market loss to the tune of ~Rs 320 crore. Hence adjusted standalone EBITDA came in at Rs 4872 crore Accordingly, domestic operations reported adjusted EBITDA/tonne of Rs 16404/tonne (vs. Q3FY18: Rs 14025/tonne and Q2FY19: Rs 18856/tonne in line with our estimate of Rs 16500/tonne. Bhushan Steel reported an EBITDA/tonne of Rs 10992/tonne while European operations reported EBITDA/tonne of US$56/tonne (vs. Q3FY18: US$40/tonne and Q2FY19: US$70/tonne, our estimate: US$40/tonne). The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 1753 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. Tata Steel benefits from its integrated operations (100% iron ore and ~35% coking coal) clocking higher EBITDA/tonne vis-à-vis its domestic peers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.