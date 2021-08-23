Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 1745: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel is a leader in the global steel industry with operations spanning over 26 countries with key operations in India, Netherlands and United Kingdom. Tata steel primarily caters to customers in automotive, construction, engineering, energy and power sectors. Consolidated revenue grew 6.8% QoQ (+109.5% YoY) led by favorable spot prices and improved realizations. Exports rose 16% of total sales compensating softness in domestic markets. EBITDA grew 13.8%QoQ as margin expanded 180bps QoQ to 30.2%, on higher steel prices and beneficial inventory changes.

Outlook

We expect robust domestic demand recovery post pandemic accompanied by further deleveraging efforts and efficient capital allocation ensuring liquidity. We remain positive on the stock and reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,745 using SOTP valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

