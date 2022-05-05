English
    Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 1600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


    Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of ~34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Tata Steel (TSL) is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world • TSL has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked among top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TSL at Rs 1600, based on SoTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:45 pm
