    Buy Tata Steel: target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel


    Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of ~34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Tata Steel (TSL) is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world • Since 2016, TSL has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Tata Steel at Rs 130, based on SoTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:23 pm
