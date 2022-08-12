Buy Tata Steel: target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of ~34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Tata Steel (TSL) is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world • Since 2016, TSL has been consistently ranked among the top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Tata Steel at Rs 130, based on SoTP valuation.

