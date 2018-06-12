App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:43 PM IST

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 98: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Tata Power recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated June 06, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power


We attended the analyst meet organised by Tata Power (TPCL), which was addressed by Mr. Praveer Sinha, the new MD & CEO, and Mr. Ramesh, CFO. We reiterate our positive stance on the company as management has now renewed focus on pruning losses while gearing up for growth in new business segments. Three key takeaways are: 1) deleveraging to continue with disinvestment potential of another ~INR40bn via Tata Projects & Tata Ceramics; targeting D/E in the 2.0-2.25x range by FY19E; 2) new strategy to contain Mundra losses via coal blending & possibly competitive coal sourcing; and 3) future growth will be driven by: a) renewable expansion (targeting 40-50% non-fossil fuel-based generation portfolio); b) distribution business in new geographies under distribution franchise mode; and c) transmission business focusing primarily on inter-state transmission projects. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook


TPCL is evaluating multiple growth opportunities while remaining cautious of profitably growing the portfolio and simultaneously monetising non-core businesses to strengthen the balance sheet. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based TP of INR98. At CMP, the stock trades at 9.6x/9.1x FY19/20E EV/EBITDA earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Tata Power

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

