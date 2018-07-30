Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 92: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power

Tata Power’s (TPCL) Q1FY19 EBITDA of ~INR17bn (down 8% YoY) surpassed consensus by 12%. The key highlight of the quarter was monetisation of three non-core businesses for INR22bn and the consequent reduction in D/E to 2.25x from 2.48x in March 2018. Other takeaways: 1) Despite higher international prices (>100USD/t), under-recoveries at CGPL were contained due to heavier discount on shipments and greater blending of lower GCV coal. 2) Performance of the coal mining business was impacted by domestic market obligation (DMO) policy in Indonesia (likely in entire FY19), which could impact FY19E profitability by USD20mn and is a key negative. 3) After a long gap, TPCL won 400MW of solar bids, indicating renewables as one of the key growth drivers. Management is evaluating multiple growth opportunities while focusing on profitability and simultaneously monetising non-core businesses to strengthen the balance sheet.

Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR92 (earlier INR98) as we factor in a higher discount rate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.