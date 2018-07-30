App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 92: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Tata Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Tata Power


Tata Power’s (TPCL) Q1FY19 EBITDA of ~INR17bn (down 8% YoY) surpassed consensus by 12%. The key highlight of the quarter was monetisation of three non-core businesses for INR22bn and the consequent reduction in D/E to 2.25x from 2.48x in March 2018. Other takeaways: 1) Despite higher international prices (>100USD/t), under-recoveries at CGPL were contained due to heavier discount on shipments and greater blending of lower GCV coal. 2) Performance of the coal mining business was impacted by domestic market obligation (DMO) policy in Indonesia (likely in entire FY19), which could impact FY19E profitability by USD20mn and is a key negative. 3) After a long gap, TPCL won 400MW of solar bids, indicating renewables as one of the key growth drivers. Management is evaluating multiple growth opportunities while focusing on profitability and simultaneously monetising non-core businesses to strengthen the balance sheet.


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR92 (earlier INR98) as we factor in a higher discount rate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Tata Power

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.