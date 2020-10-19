Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 73: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Power

Mundra UMPP losses have been whittled down substantially - now account for -11.2% of EBDITA - and as the latter grows, the drag will be lower. Incremental investment will be directed to regulated assets (generation/T & D) with predictable returns or where Tata Power has the right to win (distribution licenses & renewables). By FY25, unproductive capital tied to Mundra should decline to just 17% of b/s size. Regulated equity should rise to Rs135bn by FY25E from Rs73bn in FY20 - powered by a near Rs200bn capex in the low-risk transmission and distribution business. As state finances are crunched, more licenses should get quasi or fully privatized – Tata Power has a head start here, in our view. Conservatively, India will add 16-18GW of capacity each year. Captive EPC and competitive funding costs will sustain Tata Power’s 18-20% share in these segments. Our calculations reflect a healthy 12-14% IRR which will be offloaded profitably to an InvIT structure and gains rolled over into newer build-outs.

Outlook

Renewable InvIT and non-core asset sales will significantly de-risk the balance sheet, with net debt/equity estimated at 1:1 by FY23E. Earnings growth will be super-charged – rising 41% through FY23 with significant and sustainable improvement in ROEs. We initiate coverage on Tata Power with a Buy rating and a SoTP-driven TP of Rs73.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.