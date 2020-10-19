172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-power-target-of-rs-73-emkay-global-financial-5982201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:14 PM IST

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 73: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Power


Mundra UMPP losses have been whittled down substantially - now account for -11.2% of EBDITA - and as the latter grows, the drag will be lower. Incremental investment will be directed to regulated assets (generation/T & D) with predictable returns or where Tata Power has the right to win (distribution licenses & renewables). By FY25, unproductive capital tied to Mundra should decline to just 17% of b/s size. Regulated equity should rise to Rs135bn by FY25E from Rs73bn in FY20 - powered by a near Rs200bn capex in the low-risk transmission and distribution business. As state finances are crunched, more licenses should get quasi or fully privatized – Tata Power has a head start here, in our view. Conservatively, India will add 16-18GW of capacity each year. Captive EPC and competitive funding costs will sustain Tata Power’s 18-20% share in these segments. Our calculations reflect a healthy 12-14% IRR which will be offloaded profitably to an InvIT structure and gains rolled over into newer build-outs.


Outlook


Renewable InvIT and non-core asset sales will significantly de-risk the balance sheet, with net debt/equity estimated at 1:1 by FY23E. Earnings growth will be super-charged – rising 41% through FY23 with significant and sustainable improvement in ROEs. We initiate coverage on Tata Power with a Buy rating and a SoTP-driven TP of Rs73.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Tata Power

