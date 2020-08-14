Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 66: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Power

Tata Power (TPWR)’s results reflect the benefit of asset monetization plans and better WC management as net debt (excl. restricted cash at CESU) declined to INR444b (from INR471b in FY20). - Divestment-related measures (part receipt of International Shipping business, Arutmin, and Tata SED) and the infusion of INR26b from promoters would continue to aid debt reduction. As we build-in expectations of normalization in its EPC businesses and some WC by FY22, we view the risk-reward as favorable at current levels.

Outlook

The approval of a tariff hike at Mundra, possible benefits from the merger of CGPL & Tata Power Solar with TPWR, and favorable InvIT valuations provide upsides. Upgrade to Buy, with TP of INR66/sh.

