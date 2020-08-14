172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-power-target-of-rs-66-motilal-oswal-5697811.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 66: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 66 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Power


Tata Power (TPWR)’s results reflect the benefit of asset monetization plans and better WC management as net debt (excl. restricted cash at CESU) declined to INR444b (from INR471b in FY20). - Divestment-related measures (part receipt of International Shipping business, Arutmin, and Tata SED) and the infusion of INR26b from promoters would continue to aid debt reduction. As we build-in expectations of normalization in its EPC businesses and some WC by FY22, we view the risk-reward as favorable at current levels.



Outlook


The approval of a tariff hike at Mundra, possible benefits from the merger of CGPL & Tata Power Solar with TPWR, and favorable InvIT valuations provide upsides. Upgrade to Buy, with TP of INR66/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Power

