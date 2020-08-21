Buy Tata Power; target of Rs 66: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Power

Tata Power (TPWR) highlighted its focus on addressing legacy issues with regard to: 1) deleveraging and 2) the self-sustenance of Mundra. Over the past few months, the co.'s deleveraging process has been accelerated with the: 1) sale of Cennergi, 2) sale of shipping cos, and 3) preferential issue to Tata Sons. The co. plans to continue with its asset monetization plans by exiting non-core assets and InvIT for renewables. The co. expects the InvIT transaction to be completed this year. TPWR plans to reduce net debt to INR250b by the end of FY21 and sustain it at these levels. The co. plans to simplify its holding structure and generate synergies from the merger of CGPL, Tata Power Solar, and Aftaab with TPWR. The process for the same requires the NCLT's approval (which could take 4-12 months).

Outlook

The merger of CGPL & Tata Power Solar with TPWR, and 3) favorable InvIT valuations would provide upsides to our estimates. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR66/sh.

