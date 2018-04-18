App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 18, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors, target Rs 375: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"We maintain buy with target of Rs 375 on attractive valuations as JLR UK business is trading at 5.6X FY2019E EPS," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Tata Motors is a classic example of value trap or value buy. It’s price has fallen a lot. I am closely watching margin recovery of Tata Motors

especially post weak result from UK/Europe markets from JLR. JLR retail volumes declined by 8 percent Y-o-Y in March 2018 led by 16-26 percent volume decline in UK/Europe. While new models, E-pace and Velar, have done well, this was more than offset by steep decline in volumes of existing models.

China volumes grew by 11 percent Y-o-Y driven by continued ramp-up of local production in Chery JV, volumes up 24 percent Y-o-Y, while volumes

of imported models declined by 3 percent Y-o-Y. China might offset volume weakness in UK/Europe.

We maintain buy  with target of Rs 375 on attractive valuations as JLR UK business is trading at 5.6X FY2019E EPS.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Tata Motors

