Buy Tata Motors, target Rs 375: Sumit Bilgaiyan

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Tata Motors is a classic example of value trap or value buy. It’s price has fallen a lot. I am closely watching margin recovery of Tata Motors

especially post weak result from UK/Europe markets from JLR. JLR retail volumes declined by 8 percent Y-o-Y in March 2018 led by 16-26 percent volume decline in UK/Europe. While new models, E-pace and Velar, have done well, this was more than offset by steep decline in volumes of existing models.

China volumes grew by 11 percent Y-o-Y driven by continued ramp-up of local production in Chery JV, volumes up 24 percent Y-o-Y, while volumes

of imported models declined by 3 percent Y-o-Y. China might offset volume weakness in UK/Europe.

We maintain buy with target of Rs 375 on attractive valuations as JLR UK business is trading at 5.6X FY2019E EPS.

