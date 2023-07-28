Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Buy

TATA Motors (TTMT) significantly beat our estimates in 1QFY24, led by JLR and CV businesses. Consol. adj. PAT stood at INR37b (est. INR18b). Consol. net debt (auto) declined QoQ by INR20b to INR417b. With JLR wholesales expected at ~400k in FY24 and favorable mix, JLR should easily beat >6% EBIT margin guidance. India businesses focus on margin expansion as volume growth is likely to moderate in FY24.

Outlook

We upgrade our FY24E/25E consol. EPS by 28%/11% to factor in: a) JLR’s moderation in certain costs and higher R&D capitalization, b) margin improvements in India CV business, c) lower margins for the India PV business, and d) scheme of arrangement of cancellation of DVR shares w.e.f FY24. Retain BUY with a Sep’25E SOTP-based TP of INR750.

TATA Motors - 26 -07 - 2023 - moti