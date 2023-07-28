English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors

    TATA Motors (TTMT) significantly beat our estimates in 1QFY24, led by JLR and CV businesses. Consol. adj. PAT stood at INR37b (est. INR18b). Consol. net debt (auto) declined QoQ by INR20b to INR417b. With JLR wholesales expected at ~400k in FY24 and favorable mix, JLR should easily beat >6% EBIT margin guidance. India businesses focus on margin expansion as volume growth is likely to moderate in FY24.

    Outlook

    We upgrade our FY24E/25E consol. EPS by 28%/11% to factor in: a) JLR’s moderation in certain costs and higher R&D capitalization, b) margin improvements in India CV business, c) lower margins for the India PV business, and d) scheme of arrangement of cancellation of DVR shares w.e.f FY24. Retain BUY with a Sep’25E SOTP-based TP of INR750.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TATA Motors - 26 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata motos
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!