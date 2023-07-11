Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

JLR’s FY23 annual report highlights that its strategy for transitioning to a modern luxury vision, centered around electric vehicles, is driven by three platforms. Refocus 2.0 ‘value creation system’ will simplify its operating framework and governance, with greater focus on systematic value creation and business excellence. It is strengthening and up skilling its human capital for skills of the future and preparing for the targeted transition. Additionally, it has entered into strategic partnerships for bringing new technologies to support the transformation and growth of its business. Lastly, it has maintained its sustainability goal of carbon net zero by 2039 by driving transition to all electric future.



Outlook

The stock trades at 19.3x/16.2x FY24E/FY25E consolidated P/E and 5x/4.2x EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our BUY rating, with a TP of ~INR700 (Jun-25E based SoTP).

