Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 565: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Tata Motors

TTMT reported a mixed performance for 4QFY23. The company's India-CV business disappointed with muted margin expansion (150bps QoQ; 390bps YoY) to 10.3% (vs. est. of 10.8%), despite benefits of operating leverage (21% QoQ higher volumes), softening commodity prices and lower discounts. Whereas, the India-PV business and JLR reported healthy margin expansion of 40bps QoQ/40bps YoY and 270bps QoQ/200bps YoY to 7.3% and 14.6%, respectively.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock, with an SOTPbased TP of Rs565/share (Rs550 earlier), based on FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Motors - 15 -05 - 2023 - emkay