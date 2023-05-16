English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 565: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated May 13, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Tata Motors

    TTMT reported a mixed performance for 4QFY23. The company's India-CV business disappointed with muted margin expansion (150bps QoQ; 390bps YoY) to 10.3% (vs. est. of 10.8%), despite benefits of operating leverage (21% QoQ higher volumes), softening commodity prices and lower discounts. Whereas, the India-PV business and JLR reported healthy margin expansion of 40bps QoQ/40bps YoY and 270bps QoQ/200bps YoY to 7.3% and 14.6%, respectively.


    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock, with an SOTPbased TP of Rs565/share (Rs550 earlier), based on FY25E.

