Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

Wholesale volumes (ex-China JV) grew 24% YoY/19% QoQ to 94.6k units (v/s est. 84.5k units). FY23 wholesales grew 9% YoY to 321.3k units. Land Rover (LR) volumes improved 34% YoY/22% QoQ to 84.9k units, while Jaguar volumes declined 27% YoY/3% QoQ to 9.7k units. These numbers exclude China JV. Range Rover (RR) and RR Sport production volumes continued to increase, with wholesale volume of 32,950 units in 4QFY23 (v/s 28k in 3Q). Defender wholesale volumes increased to 27,513 units (v/s 23,816 in 3Q) as JLR continued to operate a third shift at the Nitra plant.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.9x/13.7x FY24E/FY25E consol. EPS, and 4x/3.4x FY24E/FY25E consol. EV/EBITDA. We have a Buy rating with a TP of INR525 (Mar’25 SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Motors - 07 -04 - 2023 - moti