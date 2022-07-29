English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 521: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 521 in its research report date July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
    YES Securities' research report on Tata Motors


    TTMT’s 1QFY23 results missed our/street estimates led by 1) JLR ‐ inferior product/market mix as supply constraints led to slower than expected ramp‐up in RR/RR sports ramp up, 2) JLR – unfavorable fx and 3) S/A – higher op. expense. While net auto debt increased to Rs607b in 1QFY23 (v/s Rs487b) led by WC change, the same will be normalized with production normalization in 2QFY23. Some of these variables to improve in near‐term as 2QFY23 to see dual impact of easing chip shortages benefitting production with China market opening up. However, several internals continue to remain healthy with VME spends declined to ~1.4% (v/s 3.1% YoY), JLR order book at 200k units (v/s 168k in 4Q with ~65% of orders are for high margin new launches such as Defender, RR and RR sport). Despite underperformance in 1QFY23, JLR’s guidance of positive EBIT (5%) and positive FCF (GBP1b) is unchanged. We like TTMT given it’s improving India franchise, early leadership in EVs in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance.



    Outlook


    We cut FY23/24 EPS by ~14.5%/0.5% to factor in RM inflation and negative fx movement and estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14%/29% in FY22‐24E. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs521 (v/s Rs515 earlier).

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Tata Motors #Yes Securities
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:05 pm
