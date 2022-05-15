 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 520: YES Securities

Broker Research
May 15, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

YES Securities is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report date May 12, 2022.

YES Securities' research report on Tata Motors

TTMT’s 4QFY22 were operational beat with consol EBITDA higher by ~18% at Rs87.4b as margins expanded ~170bp QoQ at 11.1% (est 9%). TTMT continue to remain our top pick, given its improving India franchise, early leadership in EVs in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance. The recent valuations contraction make TTMT even more attractive play among OEMs.

Outlook

We cut FY23/24 EPS by ~9% each to factor in recent global headwinds and estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14%/29% in FY22-24E. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs520 (v/s Rs565 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #recommendation #Tata Motors #Yes Securities
first published: May 15, 2022 07:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.