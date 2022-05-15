Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 520: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Tata Motors

TTMT’s 4QFY22 were operational beat with consol EBITDA higher by ~18% at Rs87.4b as margins expanded ~170bp QoQ at 11.1% (est 9%). TTMT continue to remain our top pick, given its improving India franchise, early leadership in EVs in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance. The recent valuations contraction make TTMT even more attractive play among OEMs.

Outlook

We cut FY23/24 EPS by ~9% each to factor in recent global headwinds and estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14%/29% in FY22-24E. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs520 (v/s Rs565 earlier).

