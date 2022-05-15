English
    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 520: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report date May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Tata Motors


    TTMT’s 4QFY22 were operational beat with consol EBITDA higher by ~18% at Rs87.4b as margins expanded ~170bp QoQ at 11.1% (est 9%). TTMT continue to remain our top pick, given its improving India franchise, early leadership in EVs in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance. The recent valuations contraction make TTMT even more attractive play among OEMs.



    Outlook


    We cut FY23/24 EPS by ~9% each to factor in recent global headwinds and estimate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14%/29% in FY22-24E. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs520 (v/s Rs565 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #recommendation #Tata Motors #Yes Securities
    first published: May 15, 2022 07:30 pm
