Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 516: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

Q4FY22 results lagged expectations, while operational performance continues to improve sequentially across business verticals. TAMO’s overall performance and FCF are expected to improve gradually, driven by a positive business outlook, new launches, easing chips shortage situation, and favourable macro-economic outlook. Management maintains its long-term targets with a caution to COVID in China and increasing commodity prices. TAMO’s focus on EVs continues to grow multifold in FY22; electric CVs getting ready for next leg of growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on TAMO with a revised PT of Rs.516, driven by an expected recovery in volumes and operational improvement across its business verticals and geographies.

