    Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 516: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 516 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors


    Q4FY22 results lagged expectations, while operational performance continues to improve sequentially across business verticals. TAMO’s overall performance and FCF are expected to improve gradually, driven by a positive business outlook, new launches, easing chips shortage situation, and favourable macro-economic outlook. Management maintains its long-term targets with a caution to COVID in China and increasing commodity prices. TAMO’s focus on EVs continues to grow multifold in FY22; electric CVs getting ready for next leg of growth.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on TAMO with a revised PT of Rs.516, driven by an expected recovery in volumes and operational improvement across its business verticals and geographies.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #recommendation #Sharekhan #Tata Motors
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:05 pm
