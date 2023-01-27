Buy Tata Motors, target of Rs 516: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

Consolidated Q3FY23 results beat expectations, led by strong operational performance, across its key verticals. Consolidated EBITDA was ahead of our estimates by 33%. Overall performance and FCF are expected to improve gradually, driven by a positive business outlook, new launches, easing chips shortage situation, cooling commodity prices, and favourable macro-economic outlook. Management maintained its long-term targets with a caution on inflation and geopolitical situations. TAMO’s focus on EVs continues to grow multifold in Q3FY23; electric CVs are getting ready for the next leg of growth.



Outlook

We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 516, driven by continued growth momentum in volumes and operational improvement across business verticals and geographies.

