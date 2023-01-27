English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Motors, target of Rs 516: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 516 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

    Consolidated Q3FY23 results beat expectations, led by strong operational performance, across its key verticals. Consolidated EBITDA was ahead of our estimates by 33%. Overall performance and FCF are expected to improve gradually, driven by a positive business outlook, new launches, easing chips shortage situation, cooling commodity prices, and favourable macro-economic outlook. Management maintained its long-term targets with a caution on inflation and geopolitical situations. TAMO’s focus on EVs continues to grow multifold in Q3FY23; electric CVs are getting ready for the next leg of growth.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 516, driven by continued growth momentum in volumes and operational improvement across business verticals and geographies.