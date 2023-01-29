Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 515: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Tata Motors

Q3FY23 consol. EBITDA surged 43% YoY to Rs96.4bn, above our estimate of Rs74.3bn, backed by better margins in JLR and standalone divisions. JLR’s strong performance was driven by better volumes and mix, whereas standalone performance was led by better pricing. Consol. revenue grew by 23% to Rs884.9bn, standing 6% above our estimates due to better revenues in JLR and standalone divisions. JLR’s order book is strong, at ~215,000 units. Models such as new generation RR/RR Sport and Defender form 74% of the order book which should lead to product-mix improvement ahead. Factoring-in the strong Q3 performance, we increase FY23E consol. EBITDA by 14%.



Outlook

We maintain our positive stance on expectations of a sales upcycle across segments and aggressive cost savings. We reaffirm BUY on the stock, with SOTP-based TP of Rs515/share now (Rs485 earlier), based on FY25 estimates (Dec-24E earlier).

