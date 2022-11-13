English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors


    TTMT’s 2QFY23 performance was an all-round miss. JLR continues to struggle with semiconductor shortages, which has been impacting its performance for the last five-to-six quarters. Its India CV and PV businesses were hit by residual commodity cost inflation, which should reverse from 3QFY23. The ramp-up in JLR’s production is key as demand is strong, especially in its most profitable products of RR, RR Sport, and Defender (72% of the order book).


    Outlook


    We cut our consolidated EPS estimate for FY23 (to a loss from a profit) and FY24 (by 6%) to account for a slower production ramp-up at JLR. We maintain our Buy rating with a Sep’24E SoTP-based TP of INR500.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TATA Motors - 10 -11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 06:41 pm