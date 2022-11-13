Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors
TTMT’s 2QFY23 performance was an all-round miss. JLR continues to struggle with semiconductor shortages, which has been impacting its performance for the last five-to-six quarters. Its India CV and PV businesses were hit by residual commodity cost inflation, which should reverse from 3QFY23. The ramp-up in JLR’s production is key as demand is strong, especially in its most profitable products of RR, RR Sport, and Defender (72% of the order book).
Outlook
We cut our consolidated EPS estimate for FY23 (to a loss from a profit) and FY24 (by 6%) to account for a slower production ramp-up at JLR. We maintain our Buy rating with a Sep’24E SoTP-based TP of INR500.
