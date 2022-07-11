Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 490: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

Wholesale volumes for Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) fell 15% YoY and 7% QoQ to 82.6k units (est. 79.4k units) in 1QFY23. Volumes (excluding Chery Jaguar Land Rover) declined by 15% YoY and 6% QoQ. - While 1QFY23 wholesale volumes are slightly better than our estimate, the product mix seems to be much better, diluting the impact of operating deleverage. Against our EBITDA/net loss estimate of GBP513m/GBP74m, based on actual volumes, we estimate an EBITDA/net loss of GBP562m/ GBP34m. - Accordingly, our 1QFY23 consolidated PAT estimate changes to a net loss of INR12.9b (from our earlier net loss estimate of INR17.7b).

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.3x FY24E consolidated EPS and 2.8x P/B. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR490 (Mar'24 SoTP-based).

At 17:30 Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 437.00, down Rs 4.60, or 1.04 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 441.15 and an intraday low of Rs 433.35.

It was trading with volumes of 852,916 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 852,471 shares, an increase of 0.05 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.51 percent or Rs 10.80 at Rs 441.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 536.50 and 52-week low Rs 268.50 on 17 November, 2021 and 24 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.55 percent below its 52-week high and 62.76 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 145,123.87 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

