Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 485: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors

TTMT’s 4QFY22 performance was a mixed bag. JLR mix deteriorated due to a runout of the old Range Rover, whereas the recovery in India businesses was strong. While demand for JLR remains strong, there are near-term pressures due to COVID-related lockdown in China and run out of the RR Sport. The India business should benefit from a continued demand recovery in CVs and production ramp-up in PVs. We cut our FY23/FY24 consolidated EPS estimate by 12% each to account for: a) a volume cut in JLR due to the lockdown in China and slower improvement in semiconductor supplies, b) cost inflation, and c) translation impact of the appreciation in the INR against the GBP on JLR consolidation.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR485/share.

