    Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 485: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors


    TTMT’s 4QFY22 performance was a mixed bag. JLR mix deteriorated due to a runout of the old Range Rover, whereas the recovery in India businesses was strong. While demand for JLR remains strong, there are near-term pressures due to COVID-related lockdown in China and run out of the RR Sport. The India business should benefit from a continued demand recovery in CVs and production ramp-up in PVs. We cut our FY23/FY24 consolidated EPS estimate by 12% each to account for: a) a volume cut in JLR due to the lockdown in China and slower improvement in semiconductor supplies, b) cost inflation, and c) translation impact of the appreciation in the INR against the GBP on JLR consolidation.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR485/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
