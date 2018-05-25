App
May 25, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 471: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

Consol revenues grew 18% YoY to INR913b. EBITDA grew 1% YoY to INR109b (est INR125b). Adj PAT fell 34% YoY to INR28.7b (est INR45.4b). JLR - higher incentives and other expenses impact margins: Net sales at GBP7.6b (in-line) grew 3.9% YoY. Better product mix and QoQ decline in incentives led realization growth of 3.6% QoQ. Adj.

Outlook

We are lowering our FY19/20 consol EPS by 20-24%, to factor in for a) impact of higher expensing of R&D, b) commodity cost inflation and c) adverse mix. The stock trades at 5.8x FY20 EPS and 2.1x EV/EBITDA. Buy with revised TP of ~INR471 (SOTP).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

