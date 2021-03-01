English
Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated February 27, 2021.

March 01, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


JLR hosted its Investors Day to share its updated strategy 'Reimagine' to drive sustainable recovery and make business fit for future (click here for the presentation). JLR's 'Reimagine' strategy is not about catching up but taking a leap and right sizing, reorganizing and repurposing the organization. It plans to launch 6 Land Rover models in pure EV form in next 5 years with first launch in FY24. It is targeting >10% EBIT margins driven by 'Refocus' program (3pp by FY24) and architecture consolidation (>3% by FY26). This coupled with controlled capex at GBP2.5b p.a for next 3 years, it expects substantial reduction in net debt and FCF increase from FY23 (net debt zero by FY24).



Outlook


We are upgrading our consol. EPS estimates by 15%/9% for FY22/23, as we factor in for the restructuring/reorganization cost of GBP1.5b in 4QFY21 (and impact of GBP0.5b on cashflows in FY22) and its subsequent benefit on lower depreciation and amortization. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR400/share (Mar'23E SOTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Mar 1, 2021 02:43 pm

