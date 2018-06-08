Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 378: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors held its Investor day where the management discussed in detail about its medium-to-long term strategy (Turnaround 2.0) for the domestic business. With focus on topline growth, customer centricity, process improvement, agile cost management and a lean and accountable organization, the management reiterated their key objectives: 1) Regaining market share in both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles (up 70bps in CVs and up 50bps in PV for FY18) 2) EBIT margin target of 3-5% between FY19-21 and 5-7% in the long run (FY18 EBIT margins at 0.8%) .

Outlook

With JLR's full product range available in EV/Hybrid variants from 2020 gives us further confidence. Given the attractive valuations and buoyant management guidance, we maintain "BUY" with a target price of Rs378, where we value JLR at 2.75x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA and Standalone entity at 10x Mar'20 EPS.

