MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 3750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3750 in its research report dated July 08, 2021.

Broker Research
July 09, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors


Q1FY2022 headline numbers slightly missed estimates; but TCS saw healthy deal TCVs, broad-based growth across core verticals, growth in major markets, client additions across bands and higher cash conversion. Management remains confident on reporting sustainable margins in FY2022E, aided by strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies, despite a rise in discretionary expenses. It is well-placed to capture growth and transformation opportunities. USD revenue and earnings to clock a 13%/16% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we continue to prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, best-in class execution, consistent mega-deal wins and higher payouts.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,750, given a strong revenue growth potential, resilient margin performance and strong competencies across technologies and domains.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Motors
first published: Jul 9, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.