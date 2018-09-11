Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 353: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

JLR’s wholesale volumes declined 4% YoY (+21.9% MoM) to 42.7k units (estimated 29.5k units), including China JV volumes at 4.1k units in Aug-2018. Jaguar volumes increased 29.4% YoY (+14.3% MoM) at 14.2k units (estimated 9.5k units), while Land Rover volumes declined 14.9% YoY (+26% MoM) to 28.5k units (estimated 20k units).

Outlook

The stock trades at 9.2/7.2x FY19E/20E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR353 (September-2020 SOTP-based).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.