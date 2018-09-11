App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 353: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 353 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


JLR’s wholesale volumes declined 4% YoY (+21.9% MoM) to 42.7k units (estimated 29.5k units), including China JV volumes at 4.1k units in Aug-2018. Jaguar volumes increased 29.4% YoY (+14.3% MoM) at 14.2k units (estimated 9.5k units), while Land Rover volumes declined 14.9% YoY (+26% MoM) to 28.5k units (estimated 20k units).


Outlook


The stock trades at 9.2/7.2x FY19E/20E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR353 (September-2020 SOTP-based).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.