Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated October 09, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


JLR's wholesale volumes declined 8% YoY (+24% MoM) to 53k units (est. of 45k units; includes China JV volumes of 4.8k units) in Sep-18. Jaguar volumes increased 9% YoY to 19k units (est. of 15k), while Land Rover volumes declined 15% YoY to 34k units (est. of 30k). JLR's retail volumes fell 12% YoY (down ~4% in 1HFY19) in the month due to a decline of 46% in China retails and ~7% in US retails. UK (-1%) and EU (-5%) witnessed substantial volumes pressure after the implementation of WLTP norms from Sep-18. Jaguar retail volumes grew 4% YoY, driven by new models like XE & I-Pace; volumes of other models declined substantially. LR volumes declined ~19% YoY, as strong growth in Velar (+26%) was more than diluted by a decline across other models. According to JLR, industry retails declined ~20.5% in the UK and ~31% in Germany. This can primarily be ascribed to the timing of new WLTP homologation rules and reduced diesel demand. Industry retails in the US declined ~5.5%.


Outlook


The stock trades at 9.1/5.3x FY19E/20E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR335 (Sep-20 SOTP-based).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

