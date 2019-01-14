App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 246: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated January 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


JLR’s wholesale volumes declined 17% YoY (-8% MoM) to 45.5k units (our estimate: 50k), including China JV volumes of 5k units (-51% YoY), in Dec’18. Jaguar volumes were down 16% YoY to 14.1k units (our estimate: 15k), while Land Rover volumes declined 17.9% YoY to 31.4k units (our estimate: 35k). JLR’s retail volumes fell 6.4% YoY in Dec’18, led by a 42.4% decline in China retails, partly offset by volume growth in the UK (+7.8% YoY), the US (+21.4% YoY) and EU (+7.6% YoY). Jaguar’s retail volumes grew 7.2% YoY, driven by models like E-pace and I-Pace. Volumes of other models declined substantially.


Outlook


The stock trades at 8.3x FY20E consolidated EPS, 2.3x EV/EBITDA and 0.6x P/BV. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR246 (Dec’20E SOTP-based).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendatiions #Tata Motors

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.