Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 230: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.
Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors
2QFY21 marked initial signs of volume recovery, the benefit of mix, and cost-cutting initiatives coming together. This - coupled with normalcy in working capital as well as tight control on capex - resulted in FCF turning positive. JLR's near-term volumes may be at risk from a potential second wave of COVID. However, mix improvement and tight cost/capex control would drive sharp improvement in operating performance and debt reduction.
Outlook
We upgrade our FY22E EPS by 13% to factor in lower tax in JLR (reversal of deferred tax). Maintain Buy, with TP of INR230 (Sep'22 SOTP).
