Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 230: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors

2QFY21 marked initial signs of volume recovery, the benefit of mix, and cost-cutting initiatives coming together. This - coupled with normalcy in working capital as well as tight control on capex - resulted in FCF turning positive. JLR's near-term volumes may be at risk from a potential second wave of COVID. However, mix improvement and tight cost/capex control would drive sharp improvement in operating performance and debt reduction.

Outlook

We upgrade our FY22E EPS by 13% to factor in lower tax in JLR (reversal of deferred tax). Maintain Buy, with TP of INR230 (Sep'22 SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.