Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 230: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors


2QFY21 marked initial signs of volume recovery, the benefit of mix, and cost-cutting initiatives coming together. This - coupled with normalcy in working capital as well as tight control on capex - resulted in FCF turning positive. JLR's near-term volumes may be at risk from a potential second wave of COVID. However, mix improvement and tight cost/capex control would drive sharp improvement in operating performance and debt reduction.

Outlook


We upgrade our FY22E EPS by 13% to factor in lower tax in JLR (reversal of deferred tax). Maintain Buy, with TP of INR230 (Sep'22 SOTP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

