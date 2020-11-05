Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 196: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Motors

After tepid volume performance for the past three years, we expect JLR’s volume growth to turn around from Q3FY21 on new products and recovery across regions. After a 19% volume decline in FY21E, we estimate 11% growth over FY21-23E. We expect a recovery in standalone operations as well, driven by strong growth in PVs and a pick-up in the CV sales cycle from Q4FY21E. Though we expect an 11% volume decline in FY21E, we estimate an improvement at 18% CAGR over FY21-23E. We increase FY21-23E consolidated EBITDA by up to 34%. After the revision, EBITDA is expected to see 27% CAGR over FY20-23E. Driven by better margins and controlled capex, we expect FCF to turn positive to Rs66bn/Rs80bn in FY22/FY23E.

Outlook

Consolidated net debt/EBITDA should improve from 3.8x in FY20 to 2x in FY23E. Upgrade to Buy with a revised TP of Rs196, based on 2x/10x EV/EBITDA for JLR/standalone operations on FY23E estimates (2x/8x on Sep’22E earlier).

