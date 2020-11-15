PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Tata Motors


We upgrade Tata Motors to BUY (ADD earlier) as the OEM will benefit from an improving demand outlook, cost-cutting initiatives, and better FCF generation. JLR’s retail volumes are improving from COVID lows, and system inventories are normalising. We are building in double-digit volume growth at JLR over FY22/23E (12/11%). The luxury OEM has turned FCF positive (+GBP 463m in 2Q), a trend which we expect would sustain over FY22/23E. The loss-making India PV business has turned the corner and reported a positive margin, driven by robust market share gains. This will improve domestic cash flows and make the PV business more attractive for potential partners.


Outlook


We set a revised Sep-22 SOTP-based target price of Rs 175 as we raise our FY23 estimates by 8% on an improving outlook. We value the India business at 10x EV/EBITDA and the JLR business at 2x EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Tata Motors

