Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Tata Motors

We upgrade Tata Motors to BUY (ADD earlier) as the OEM will benefit from an improving demand outlook, cost-cutting initiatives, and better FCF generation. JLR’s retail volumes are improving from COVID lows, and system inventories are normalising. We are building in double-digit volume growth at JLR over FY22/23E (12/11%). The luxury OEM has turned FCF positive (+GBP 463m in 2Q), a trend which we expect would sustain over FY22/23E. The loss-making India PV business has turned the corner and reported a positive margin, driven by robust market share gains. This will improve domestic cash flows and make the PV business more attractive for potential partners.

Outlook

We set a revised Sep-22 SOTP-based target price of Rs 175 as we raise our FY23 estimates by 8% on an improving outlook. We value the India business at 10x EV/EBITDA and the JLR business at 2x EV/EBITDA.

