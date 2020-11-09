172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tata-motors-target-of-rs-156-geojit-6088561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 156: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Tata Motors is a leading automobile manufacturer in India which designs, manufactures and sells commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008. Consolidated revenue surged 67.4 QoQ to Rs. 53,530cr (-18.2% YoY) in Q2FY21. JLR retail volume declined 11.9% YoY; TML Retails CV volume down 56.0% while PV volume rose 73.0% YoY. JLR margin improved to double digit territory at 11.1%, while consolidated margin reported at 10.6% in Q2FY21 (-30bps YoY). As a result Adj. loss reported at Rs. 319cr. Demand is set to pick up as the economy opens up post-pandemic effect. Increasing sales volumes from July and expanding margins should help performance over the coming periods.



We now have a positive view on the stock and upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 156 based on SOTP valuation methodology.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Tata Motors

