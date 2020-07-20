App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors ; target of Rs 126: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 126 in its research report dated July 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Motors


Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)’s wholesale volumes declined 44.8% YoY to ~65.4k units (v/s est.: ~49k) in 1QFY21, whereas volumes for the China JV grew ~15% YoY at ~16.5k units. Jaguar volumes fell ~54% YoY to ~18k units (our estimate: 15.6k), whereas Land Rover (LR) volumes contracted ~40% YoY to ~47.5k units (our estimate: 33.4k). JLR’s 1QFY21 retail sales declined ~42% YoY to ~74k, with LR decreasing ~38% and Jaguar ~52.5%. Jun’20 retail sales fell ~25% YoY to 35.3k. This was the first month of retail for many markets, such as the UK. In Jun’20, China (-7.4% YoY) and North America (+2.2% YoY) were particularly encouraging. UK sales were down 31.8%, EU sales 52.5%, and RoW sales 33.1%. Over 95% of JLR’s retailers worldwide have totally/partially restarted their operations by now; moreover, all of the company’s plants have resumed manufacturing, with the exception of the Castle Bromwich facility, which would gradually start up again in August. All plants are operating on single shifts, with social distancing measures in place and production ramping up as demand increases.



Outlook


The stock trades at 2.7x FY22 EV/EBITDA and 0.7x P/BV. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR126 (Jun’22-based SOTP).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

