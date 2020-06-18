Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 126: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ (TTMT) Q4FY20 performance was a miss on consensus estimates as EBIT margins at JLR slid into negative zone at -4.6% primarily impacted by Covid (pre-Covid JLR was on course to notch ~6% EBIT margin). Nonetheless Covid has made JLR management lay out an aggressive cash improvement program for FY21: 1) 40% lower capex at GBP2.5bn, and 2) Project Charge+ to create more savings (target of GBP1.5bn). The other cash drain- Domestic PV business has also witnessed significant impairment (~Rs25.7bn) and with its ‘subsidiarisation’ TTMT poised to identify a partner OEM, which is likely to reduce incremental capital burden, overall losses from FY22.

Outlook

The core business in India remains in a difficult spot both for PV’s and CV’s. However, JLR has visible demand green shoots (China) with the improving profitability and reduced capital investments; together these could alleviate investor worries. Maintain BUY.







