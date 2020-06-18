Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 126: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 126 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.
ICICI Securities research report on Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ (TTMT) Q4FY20 performance was a miss on consensus estimates as EBIT margins at JLR slid into negative zone at -4.6% primarily impacted by Covid (pre-Covid JLR was on course to notch ~6% EBIT margin). Nonetheless Covid has made JLR management lay out an aggressive cash improvement program for FY21: 1) 40% lower capex at GBP2.5bn, and 2) Project Charge+ to create more savings (target of GBP1.5bn). The other cash drain- Domestic PV business has also witnessed significant impairment (~Rs25.7bn) and with its ‘subsidiarisation’ TTMT poised to identify a partner OEM, which is likely to reduce incremental capital burden, overall losses from FY22.
Outlook
The core business in India remains in a difficult spot both for PV’s and CV’s. However, JLR has visible demand green shoots (China) with the improving profitability and reduced capital investments; together these could alleviate investor worries. Maintain BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!