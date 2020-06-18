App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 122: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Motors


TTMT’s 4QFY20 performance fully reflects the impact of COVID-19 in JLR’s key market, China. This, coupled with the initial impact in other geographies and an all-round miss in India, led to sharp miss in operating performance. A small positive was the FCF positivity of GBP225m in 4Q. - We lower our FY21/FY22 EBITDA by -18%/0% to factor weakness in volumes in both businesses and higher interest cost, resulting in PAT loss in both the years. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR122 [Jun’22-based SOTP].


Outlook


The stock trades at 2.9x FY22 EV/EBITDA and 0.8x P/BV. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR122 (Jun’22-based SOTP).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:47 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.