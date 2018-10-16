Buy Tata Global Beverage: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

After a strong rally from 110 to 320, Tata Global has been witnessing a correction for the last nine months or so. It has formed a short-term reversal pattern and is likely to witness a breakout from the declining trend line as well.

The positioning of confirmation indicators are also in favor of further surge. We advise using any dip in the range Rs 228-232. It closed at 234.90 on October 15, 2018.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.