Buy Tata Elxsi, target Rs 1150: Way2Wealth Brokers

The Thursday’s sharp up move in Indian markets can be termed as a Bear Trap as Nifty opened higher with a significant gap and eventually surpassed the crucial resistance zone of 10280 – 10300 levels.

In that process, Nifty confirmed its breakout from ‘Downward Sloping Channel’ pattern.

The bearish engulfing candle formed on Wednesday’s trade was negated as Nifty closed above the pattern high of 10280.

At this juncture, the hourly RSI (14) signals a Bearish Divergence hence it’s prudent to wait for some pullback to enter a long position. On the higher side, Nifty is likely to extend its ongoing short covering move towards 10450.

Whereas on the lower side, 10100 will act as a strong support and till the time index is holding above this level every meaningful correction is an opportunity to enter in the long position.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: BUT around 1020 – 1010| Target 1150| Stop loss 950| Time frame 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 12%

Tata Elexi has been consolidating in a narrow range of 960-1060 for almost last 2 months and on daily charts, the stock has formed a Descending Triangle pattern. The said pattern is a continuation of an ongoing uptrend.

The weekly Higher Top and Higher bottom formation is intact. In Thursday’s trade, the stock confirmed its breakout from the triangle pattern.

Hence, we advocate traders to buy this stock in a range of 1020 to 1010 with an upside price target of 1150. A stop loss should be placed below 950 on a closing basis.

