 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 9750: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Jun 09, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9750 in its research report dated June 08, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Ltd (TEL), in its annual report, highlighted its differentiated capabilities in design-led engineering and strong delivery capability that help it drive the customers’ transformation agendas in its focused verticals. TEL’s investments in platforms have increased its ability to scale efficiencies. Besides providing services, TEL eyes enterprises who want to outsource platforms on subscriber-based business model. Given its strong digital engineering capabilities, TEL would benefit from the current upcycle in ERD spends. TEL is expected to deliver industry-leading margin in FY2023, led by a higher offshore mix, and currency tailwinds.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Tata Elxsi with a revised PT of Rs. 9,750, given its strong growth potential, robust deal wins and consistent dividend payouts. USD revenue and PAT are likely to clock a CAGR of 23% and 20%, respectively, over FY22-24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
first published: Jun 9, 2022 03:26 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.