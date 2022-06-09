English
    Buy Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 9750: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9750 in its research report dated June 08, 2022.

    June 09, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


    Tata Elxsi Ltd (TEL), in its annual report, highlighted its differentiated capabilities in design-led engineering and strong delivery capability that help it drive the customers’ transformation agendas in its focused verticals. TEL’s investments in platforms have increased its ability to scale efficiencies. Besides providing services, TEL eyes enterprises who want to outsource platforms on subscriber-based business model. Given its strong digital engineering capabilities, TEL would benefit from the current upcycle in ERD spends. TEL is expected to deliver industry-leading margin in FY2023, led by a higher offshore mix, and currency tailwinds.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Tata Elxsi with a revised PT of Rs. 9,750, given its strong growth potential, robust deal wins and consistent dividend payouts. USD revenue and PAT are likely to clock a CAGR of 23% and 20%, respectively, over FY22-24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 03:26 pm
