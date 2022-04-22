English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Elxsi: target of Rs 9000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated April 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 22, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


    Q4FY22 was yet another quarter of strong revenue growth led by ramp-up of deals, while margins were in line with hopes; quarter saw healthy net hiring, strong deal intake across verticals, expansion into new geographies and good client mining. The company entered new geographies such as Middle East, Africa and Latin America, where it saw strong customer addition especially in media segment. TEL is well placed to deliver another year of strong growth in FY2023E, given strong order intake, traction for large deal conversation and increasing spends in digital engineering.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Tata Elxsi Limited (TEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 9,000, given its market share gains, superior margin profile, and presence in fast growing ERD market. We expect USD revenue/earnings to report a 23%/20% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.