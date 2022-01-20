Buy Tata Elxsi: target of Rs 8160: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi

Excellent all-round growth; EBITDA margin significantly beat our estimates; Q3 witnessed strong deal inflows across its verticals, improving utilisation, higher offshoring, healthy fresher intake, and good deal pipeline. TEL is well poised to benefit from market opportunities, given excellent digital engineering capability, a quality client base, solid execution, and rising spends across its focused verticals. However, we expect limited room for margin expansion in subsequent quarters. We expect USD revenue/earnings to report a 22%/20% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E. We continue to prefer TEL, given its long-standing client relationships, increased focus on long-term deal contracts, and huge addressable market.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Tata Elxsi Limited (TEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 8,160, given its presence in fast-growing verticals, superior margin profile, strong digital engineering capabilities, and robust demand.

At 14:40 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 7,444.95, up Rs 464.30, or 6.65 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,499.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,040.00.

It was trading with volumes of 132,409 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,971 shares, an increase of 597.95 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.58 percent or Rs 610.15 at Rs 6,980.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,171.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,410.25 on 19 January, 2022 and 25 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.82 percent below its 52-week high and 208.89 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,364.50 crore.

