MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Elxsi: target of Rs 8160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8160 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


Excellent all-round growth; EBITDA margin significantly beat our estimates; Q3 witnessed strong deal inflows across its verticals, improving utilisation, higher offshoring, healthy fresher intake, and good deal pipeline. TEL is well poised to benefit from market opportunities, given excellent digital engineering capability, a quality client base, solid execution, and rising spends across its focused verticals. However, we expect limited room for margin expansion in subsequent quarters. We expect USD revenue/earnings to report a 22%/20% CAGR over FY2022-FY2024E. We continue to prefer TEL, given its long-standing client relationships, increased focus on long-term deal contracts, and huge addressable market.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Tata Elxsi Limited (TEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 8,160, given its presence in fast-growing verticals, superior margin profile, strong digital engineering capabilities, and robust demand.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories

At 14:40 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 7,444.95, up Rs 464.30, or 6.65 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,499.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,040.00.

It was trading with volumes of 132,409 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,971 shares, an increase of 597.95 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.58 percent or Rs 610.15 at Rs 6,980.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,171.15 and 52-week low Rs 2,410.25 on 19 January, 2022 and 25 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.82 percent below its 52-week high and 208.89 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 46,364.50 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
first published: Jan 20, 2022 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.