Buy Tata Elxsi: target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.

July 19, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


CC revenues grew by 37.4% y-o-y continuing strong outperformance seen in past four quarters, but EBITDA margin lagged estimates owing to a one-time bonus; net staff additions stayed strong. Growth momentum likely to continue given a strong order book, robust deal pipeline, improving deal size, presence in high-growth verticals and hyper-digitisation and technology adoption across industries. EBITDA margin to remain in a narrow band in FY22 despite headwinds, given strong revenue growth, higher offshoring, and better realisations in complex projects. We expect USD revenue/earnings to clock a 24%/26% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Tata Elxsi with a revised PT of Rs. 5,000, as revenue is set to grow at twice the industry average, margin profile is superior and company has differentiated technological capabilities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
first published: Jul 19, 2021 05:13 pm

