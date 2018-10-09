App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:05 PM IST

Buy Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated October 08, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Elxsi


TELX's reported 18% revenue growth YoY which accounts to revenue of INR4b, lower than our expectation of 20% growth. Sequential growth for TELX at 5.4% was partially fueled by INR depreciation, adjusted for which, we estimate the growth would be marginal. Historically, 2Q has seen sharper growth for TELX given seasonality. EBITDA margin expanded by 190bp YoY to 26.5% in line with our estimates. Consequently, PAT growth of 44% YoY to INR822m was above expectations by 4% on account of higher-than-expected Other Income.


Outlook


However, "Headwinds in the British car industry" as cited by JLR, and BMW profit warning on trade war are risks to the company's business that will weigh on valuation multiple (and earnings if reflected in demand by TELX). We hence value the stock at 25x FY20E EPS (versus 30x earlier) and maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,400.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Elxsi

