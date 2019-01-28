App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Elxsi


TELX clocked 2% QoQ CC and 10% YoY CC growth during the quarter. Growth was impacted by extended furloughs, which affected the work both at onsite and offshore locations, and was broad-based across business units. Short-term anomalies on margins were a function of currency movements, but TELX remains confident that margins will continue to be ~25%.


Outlook


Valuations at 18x/15.7x FY20E/21E earnings provide safety margin for the same, in our view, especially on the base of 10.5% EPS growth estimate for FY20. We factor the risks to base our price target on 18x forward earnings, at INR1,050, which implies a 15% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Elxsi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.