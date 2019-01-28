Buy Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Elxsi

TELX clocked 2% QoQ CC and 10% YoY CC growth during the quarter. Growth was impacted by extended furloughs, which affected the work both at onsite and offshore locations, and was broad-based across business units. Short-term anomalies on margins were a function of currency movements, but TELX remains confident that margins will continue to be ~25%.

Outlook

Valuations at 18x/15.7x FY20E/21E earnings provide safety margin for the same, in our view, especially on the base of 10.5% EPS growth estimate for FY20. We factor the risks to base our price target on 18x forward earnings, at INR1,050, which implies a 15% upside. Maintain Buy.

